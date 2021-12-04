Veena announces special intervention plan for Attappady

Personal care, attention for expectant mothers of high risk group

Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George has announced a special intervention plan for Attappady.

After a surprise visit to Attappady on Saturday, Ms. George said the long-term health of the Attappady tribal community would be ensured through a special intervention plan. Special attention would be paid to women, children and adolescents.

She said a special collective named Pentrika Koota would be made by involving Anganwadi workers and helpers, Asha workers, and educated women. As many as 175 Anganwadis of Attappady would be part of this collective.

Ms. George said the collective would be a defining initiative in responsible social intervention. “Using the tribal language, we are planning to create a strong awareness among them,” she said. The Minister pointed out that out of the 426 pregnant women in Attappady, 218 were tribespeople. Several of them were in the high-risk category. Many of them were suffering from blood pressure, anaemia, weight loss and sickle cell anaemia. “Personal care and attention will be ensured for the high risk group. Fresh high risk groups will be identified through reviews after three months,” she said.

Ms. George visited the government hospitals at Agali and Kottathara. She also visited several tribal hamlets and reviewed the field work being done in the health sector. She also interacted with senior citizens among the tribespeople, including Pattiyamma from Bodi Chala hamlet.