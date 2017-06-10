Veekshanam, K.M. Mani exchange bitter reminders

The mudslinging between the Congress and the Kerala Congress (M), which began ever since the latter entered into an alliance with the CPI(M) for the presidency of the Kottayam district panchayat in early May, plumbed new depths on Saturday.

The Congress mouthpiece Veekshanam launched a frontal attack against the KC(M) supremo K.M. Mani and the latter retaliated in the same language.

Choicest invectives

Veekshanam, with P.T. Thomas as editor, in its editorial on Sunday had used the choicest invectives to describe Mr. Mani and alleged that the KC(M) leader had a history of political betrayal.

It specifically pointed to the alleged political disloyalty he had meted out to the founder chairman of the Kerala Congress, K.M. George, and also alleged that the KC(M) has become an organisation solely devoted to the political fortunes of Mr. Mani and his son.

The editorial made it clear that the KC(M) had no future in the United Democratic Front and Mr. Mani need not wait for a re-entry.

It also asked the Congress leadership not to allow Mr. Mani into the coalition, even if the party had to face defeat ‘a hundred times.’

Mr. Mani, meanwhile, issued a rebuke bringing back the not-so-palatable episodes in the history of the Congress, starting with the treatment meted out to P.T. Chacko and later the ‘backstabbing’ of K. Karunakaran ‘by those who had shared breakfast with him on the same platter.’

It alleged that the same people had raised trumped up charges against Mr. Mani and said the Veekshanam editorial was like ‘Godse preaching Gandhism.’

Sources close to Mr. Mani said the editorial could be a pointer to its future tactics in which George’s son Francis George would be playing a pivotal role.