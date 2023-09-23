ADVERTISEMENT

Vedic education can provide values to be followed in life: Brahmin meet

September 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

N. Venkataraman Additional Solicitor General, Supreme Court of India, inaugurating the second day of the Global Brahmin meet at Palakkad on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Seminars and interactive sessions marked the second day of the Brahmins’ Global Meet (BGM) 2023 being held here under the aegis of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) on Saturday.

Addressing a session on “World civilization through vedic heritage”, N. Venkataraman, Additional Solicitor General, Supreme Court, underscored the current relevance of Sanathana Dharma.

He said Sanathana Dharma was followed by civilisations because of its power. According to him, the world has become a selfish place were dharma and dhanam (charity) were slowly fading away. Only those who are ready to sacrifice, tolerate and accept diverse opinions can lead a better life, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a session on “Attain your goals through vedic education”, B. Mahadevan from Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, said that vedic education would provide the necessary values to be followed in life.

K. Ramasubramaniam, Sanskrit professor from IIT Bombay, and K.V. Seshadrinatha Sastrigal, former principal of Madras Sanskrit College, vedic scholar K.V. Sarma, and KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman also spoke.

Addressing a session on “Innovation, economic development and sustainability”, M.R. Mahesh, Agastya Legal LLP partner, said that all the three were inter-connected. He said that sustainability was linked to economic development which in turn could bring about innovations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US