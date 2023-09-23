HamberMenu
Vedic education can provide values to be followed in life: Brahmin meet

September 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
N. Venkataraman Additional Solicitor General, Supreme Court of India, inaugurating the second day of the Global Brahmin meet at Palakkad on Saturday. 

N. Venkataraman Additional Solicitor General, Supreme Court of India, inaugurating the second day of the Global Brahmin meet at Palakkad on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Seminars and interactive sessions marked the second day of the Brahmins’ Global Meet (BGM) 2023 being held here under the aegis of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) on Saturday.

Addressing a session on “World civilization through vedic heritage”, N. Venkataraman, Additional Solicitor General, Supreme Court, underscored the current relevance of Sanathana Dharma.

He said Sanathana Dharma was followed by civilisations because of its power. According to him, the world has become a selfish place were dharma and dhanam (charity) were slowly fading away. Only those who are ready to sacrifice, tolerate and accept diverse opinions can lead a better life, he said.

In a session on “Attain your goals through vedic education”, B. Mahadevan from Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, said that vedic education would provide the necessary values to be followed in life.

K. Ramasubramaniam, Sanskrit professor from IIT Bombay, and K.V. Seshadrinatha Sastrigal, former principal of Madras Sanskrit College, vedic scholar K.V. Sarma, and KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman also spoke.

Addressing a session on “Innovation, economic development and sustainability”, M.R. Mahesh, Agastya Legal LLP partner, said that all the three were inter-connected. He said that sustainability was linked to economic development which in turn could bring about innovations.

