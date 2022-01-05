Vechur cows arrive at Raj Bhavan in Kerala

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s official residence aims at self-reliance in milk production

If in recent weeks Raj Bhavan hogged the headlines for the spat over the appointment of the Kannur University Vice Chancellor, it is back in the news for a totally different reason — farming.

The official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is now the proud owner of two Vechur cows and some 10 goats. The objective — self-reliance in milk production.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, the Governor himself had mooted the idea of an animal farm on the sprawling campus at Kowdiar in the State capital.

The small-sized Vechur breed of cattle are valued for their higher milk yield. The animals were supplied by the Mannuthy farm of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU). The Raj Bhavan’s new acquisitions also include poultry. KVASU employees have visited Raj Bhavan to impart training to the staff for their care.