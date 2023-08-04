V.D. Satheesan welcomes Govindan’s statement that Lord Ganesha is not a myth

August 04, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Welcoming CPI(M) secretary M.V. Govidnan’s clarification that neither he nor Speaker A.N. Shamseer termed Lord Ganesha a myth, Opposition leader V.S. Satheesan has said the issue will be solved if the Speaker is also ready to correct his statement.

Addressing the media persons here on Friday, he said the Speaker’s comments unnecessary led to a communal polarisation in the State.

“The Speaker unnecessary gave a tool in the hands of communal forces. The CPI(M) tried to divide society on communal lines. The issue should be solved as early as possible. The Sangh Parivar is trying to use it politically. We will not allow communal polarisation to divide the State, ‘’Mr. Satheeshan said.

“The Congress has not asked the Speaker to apologise. We asked him to correct his statement. Scientific faith and religious faith should be treated differently. Gods and prophets of all religions have performed miracles. It cannot be connected with science,” he said.

The CPI(M) and the BJP workers were threatening each other, Mr. Satheesan added. Those who registered cases against Nama Japa Goshayathra had not taken cases against people who threatened to kill and chop hands, he said.

The BJP and the CPI(M) in the State were helping each other. The expression of their differences of opinion was just a gimmick. He alleged a conspiracy between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the current controversy over Lord Ganesha. Both of them were trying to make communal polarisation for political gain, he added.

