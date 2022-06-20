V.D. Satheesan slams police action

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday accused the police of unleashing violence against Congress workers who have been organising “democratic protests” demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over the allegations raised against him related to the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Satheesan said the Kozhikode District Congress Committee president Praveen Kumar had to undergo surgery after sustaining injuries to the spine. Youth Congress District General Secretary Bilal Samad lost sight in the left eye. Police officers from the top to the bottom are functioning as CPI(M)-sponsored goons. Such cruelty cannot weaken the Congress’s resolve, he said.