V.D. Satheesan flays government over Madhu lynching case

April 05, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, said that while it was certainly reassuring that the court found 14 out of the 16 accused in the lynching of the Attappady tribal youth Madhu, the lackadaisical attitude of the government and the prosecution in taking the case to its rightful culmination was shocking and disappointing.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the government and the prosecution were often dispassionate about the case, even though this is a case that put the entire State to shame.

He said that the police did nothing even when the mother and sister of Madhu were threatened and the eyewitnesses persuaded to change their statement.

He said that it was the fighting spirit and determination of Madhu’s mother and sister that finally proved crucial for the case.

