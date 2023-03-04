V.D. Satheesan flays attack on news channel office

March 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Condemning the attack on the office of a Malayalam news channel in Kochi by alleged activists of the Students Federation of India, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Saturday accused the Left Democratic Front government of adopting double standards towards the media.

“We have a Chief Minister, who, on the one hand, speaks volumes about media freedom and on the other hand, keeps the media on a tight leash,” he told mediapersons on the sidelines of an event organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee as part of celebrating the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

It is the same government that in the Governor’s policy announcement speech talked about freedom of the media and at the same time imposed a ban even on accredited journalists from entering the Secretariat, he added.

He also flayed a bid by the LDF government to remove all statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the Assembly documents. “What Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing in Parliament is being repeated in the Kerala Assembly as well. The Opposition will keep repeating these statements in the Assembly, however much this government tries to erase them,” he added.

CPI MLA attends event

Mr. Satheesan also welcomed the decision of Vaikom legislator C.K. Asha, a member of the Communist Party of India, to attend the KPCC event on Saturday. “The KPCC is taking the lead to organise the event because it was the Congress that had organised the Satyagraha. It is not a political event and let everyone cooperate with it,” he said.