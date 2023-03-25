V.D. Satheesan dubs police action against KSU, Youth Congress activists as Kerala govt. ploy to appease BJP

March 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has dubbed the alleged police brutality towards Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress (YC) activists during a Raj Bhavan march on Friday in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi as a ploy of the Kerala government to appease the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the instance of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a media conclave here on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan said that while the Chief Minister on the one hand pledged his support for Mr. Gandhi, on the other hand he sanctioned the police brutality towards the Opposition activists who were protesting for the same cause.

“The State government has a twin agenda. The State government’s understanding with the BJP leadership is to escape from the cases that are hanging like the sword of Damocles over its head. It is for the same reason that the protesters are being attacked. It is done with the knowledge of the CMO,” he said.

He condemned the police brutality towards the KSU and YC activists in front of Raj Bhavan and in Kozhikode on Friday.

Only on social media

What right does the Chief Minister have to break the heads of those protesting against Narendra Modi. Who gave police the right to mercilessly beat up the protesters? The Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] support for Rahul Gandhi remains restricted to social media, unlike at the national level. The stand of the CPI(M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) at the national level are being viewed differently (by the Congress). Whereas in Kerala, those parties change colour like chameleon,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He accused the CPI(M) cyber activists of targeting him to cover up the setback suffered by the government in the Assembly. He sarcastically asked the CPI(M) cyber activists whether they had mistaken his call to fight against the dark forces on a social media post in favour of Mr. Gandhi as one against their leader Sitaram Yechury.

Mr. Satheesan said that the United Democratic Front would observe April 1 as a black day even as the campaign against the State government over excessive taxes continued.