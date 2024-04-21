V.D. Satheesan complains to Press Council against Deshabhimani

April 21, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has approached the Press Council of India against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] official newspaper Deshabhimani demanding that the council take immediate action against the daily for “posting exceedingly derogatory, obscene, and baseless news” about the leaders of the Indian National Congress in Kerala and referring to the party as “Porngress.”

The said news story had been published by Deshabhimani on April 18.

Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the article accused the Congress party of spearheading an obscene campaign against the Left Democratic Front candidates. To label a party that had contributed to the Independence movement with filthy and disparaging language was an unforgivable offence that must be stopped at all costs, the complaint by Mr. Satheesan said.

The caricature that accompanied the article titled “Porngress Cyber Media,” features photographs of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, United Democratic Front candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, and others holding a digital device, indicating that they are spreading extremely derogatory morphed porn videos.

‘Against norms of conduct’

The Norms of Journalists’ Conduct, 2022, laid down by the PCI clearly mention that the fundamental objective of journalism is to serve the people with news, views, comments, and information on matters of public interest in a fair, accurate, unbiased, sober, and decent manner. Furthermore, Section 5, “Caution Against Defamatory Writings,” clearly mentions that “newspapers should not publish anything that is manifestly defamatory or libellous against any individual or organisation unless, after due care and verification, there is sufficient reason or evidence to believe that it is true and its publication will be for the public good,” he pointed out.

“The exceedingly vicious article by Deshabhimani, which does not have an iota of truth, is plainly intended to malign and destroy the Opposition leaders in Kerala. The article is political in nature, with the goal of gaining an unfair edge in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” says the complaint.

Section 14(1) of the Press Council Act of 1978 clearly outlines the power of the PCI to inquire into the complaint and take necessary action to admonish or censure the newspaper, the news agency, the editor, or the journalist, or to disapprove of the conduct of the editor or journalist.

Mr. Satheesan requested the council to take urgent action against Deshabhimani for publishing extremely derogatory, indecent, and baseless news against the Indian National Congress and its leaders by invoking Section 14 of the Press Council Act 1978.