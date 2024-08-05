GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VD Satheesan calls for Malayali diaspora’s support in driving reforms, tackling challenges in State

Published - August 05, 2024 10:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has called for the Malayali diaspora’s support in modernising various sectors in the State, emphasising the need for collective effort to address the critical challenges facing Kerala.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the World Malayalee Council’s 14th Biennial Global Conference here on August 5, Mr. Satheesan stressed on the urgency for a comprehensive overhaul across sectors, highlighting the State’s lag in keeping up with global standards. He specifically cited the public health sector as being in a state of jeopardy, with outdated policies and an alarming prevalence of diseases.

Elaborating on the vital contributions made by Keralites across the globe, Mr. Satheesan stated their expertise is invaluable in driving reforms in areas including primary education and public health.

Citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report of 2021 that highlighted risks to Kerala’s coastal zones, the Leader of Opposition delved into environmental concerns the State is facing. He also called for overhauling the Disaster Management department that had been last reformed in 2016.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who addressed the conference, drew parallels between the climate change impacts observed in Rajasthan and the broader implications for Kerala. He also emphasised the limitations of current technology in predicting and mitigating natural disasters, citing Hurricane Katrina as a case in point.

He also announced on the occasion that the World Malayalee Council’s Philadelphia region would provide financial aid for the wedding ceremonies of 25 women, each of who will receive ₹4 lakh.

World Malayalee Council global chairman Gopala Pillai presided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.