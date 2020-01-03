VCs must get more space: Governor

In an apparent reference to the recent controversies that rocked the State’s higher education sector, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan here on Friday called up on Vice Chancellors (VCs) of the universities to rise above the interests of the political class and adhere to the acts and statutes that govern them.

Speaking at an interactive session with the Vice Chancellor, pro vice chancellor, Syndicate and faculty members of the Mahatma Gandhi University on the university campus on Friday, Mr. Khan observed that the VCs should be given more space.

On controversies

“If anybody of the university tries to bring pressure on you to do something, which is in departure from the law, then make it clear to them that you are not going to oblige and refer the matter to me. I as the Chancellor will take the responsibility,” he said.

Regarding the recent controversies in MG University, the Governor said they brought shame to the institution.

Labs visited

“What kind of system are we operating? Will the episode, which was widely reported by the press, help us make the university a nationally acclaimed one or will it downgrade us? Your achievements can make you an internationally acclaimed university. Then how did these things happen here,” the Governor asked.

He was welcomed by MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, PVC C.T. Aravindakumar and registrar K. Sabukuttan.

The Governor visited laboratories under the International and Inter-university centre for Nano Science and Nano Technology and the farmland of the Inter University Centre for Organic Farming and Sustainable Agriculture.

Researcher detained

Earlier, the Gandhinagar police detained a woman research scholar at the varsity here following reports of her planning to approach the Governor to lodge a complaint against university Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas. The scholar, identified as Deepa P. Mohanan , was let off later. The police clarified that she had been taken into preventive custody as part of the security arrangements provided to the Governor.

Deepa, a Dalit research fellow at the Nanoscience department had raised a cast discrimination complaint against her guide to the Vice Chancellor. She tried to meet the Governor to file a complaint stating that the Vice Chancellor was protecting the accused, instead of acting upon her complaint.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Khan said he was unaware of the incident but would look into the matter if gets any written complaint.

Black flags

Meanwhile, the police arrested a few KSU activists who attempted to wave black flags at the Governor.