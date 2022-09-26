VC selection: KU sticks its stance on Senate nominee even as Governor serves another ultimatum

Kerala University has stuck to its stance in the controversy surrounding the selection of the next Vice Chancellor, even as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan served another ultimatum before the deadline fixed by him for a Senate nominee came to an end on Monday.

While the university had earlier conveyed its refusal to convene another Senate meeting to discuss the issue, the Chancellor shot off yet another missive to direct the Vice Chancellor to comply with his earlier instruction.

According to sources, the Chancellor refrained from addressing the resolution that had been sent earlier by the university in which the Senate placed on record its objection to the constitution of a search-cum-selection panel without including its nominee.

The letter, however, did little to prompt a rethink by the university in its position. University authorities maintained they were on firm legal ground by rejecting the Chancellor’s demand to nominate a member on the committee that has already been notified. It had received legal opinion from its standing counsel in this regard. The Vice Chancellor has sent a formal response stating the university’s stance, the sources said.

While Raj Bhavan is yet to disclose its future course of action in the issue, speculation is rife the Chancellor could explore the possibility of initiating disciplinary action against the Vice Chancellor for alleged insubordination. It also remains to be seen if the Governor will choose to go ahead with the selection process for the next Vice Chancellor with the two members on the committee.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday. While official sources claim the meeting has been planned earlier to take up certain topics for discussion, it is likely the unfolding spat with the Governor may figure in the discussions.