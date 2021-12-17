VC reappointment: single judge’s verdict challenged

KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday issued a notice to the State government and Chancellor of the Kannur University on an appeal challenging a single judge's verdict upholding the reappointment of Gopinath Raveendran as the university Vice Chancellor.

The Bench issued the notice when the appeal filed by Premachandran Keezhoth, Senate member, and Shino P Jose, member of Academic Council (Management Studies) of Kannur University, against the single judge's verdict came up for hearing.

They termed fundamentally wrong the legal premise in the single judge’s verdict that for reappointment as per the proviso to subsection (10) of Section 10 of the Kannur University Act, there was no requirement for constituting a selection committee as was done during the initial appointment.

The court posted the appeal for hearing after three weeks.