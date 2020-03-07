VC calls for experiment-based learning

ICSET (International Conference on Science Engineering and Technology) 2020, a two-day international conclave organised by the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK), concluded at the Government Engineering College here on Saturday.

Addressing the conclave, Rajasree M.S., Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (KTU), stressed the need for students to shift to a learning system that was suitable to the existing period.

Future technologies

Dr. Rajasree said that instead of following the traditional learning system of byhearting books, students should shift to experiment-based learning. It would help the students acquire skills required by the industry. She emphasised the need to include future technologies in curriculum. A panel discussion on enterprise perspective on the fourth industrial revolution was held.

Kiran Kanojia, first women blade runner, spoke on how challenges could be converted into opportunities. P.M. Sasi, CEO, Kerala IT Parks, inaugurated the valedictory function. The winners of Techathlon were presented with awards.

Earlier, inaugurating the conclave on Friday, Chithra S., Director, Kerala IT Mission, spoke about the significance of fourth industrial revolution skills.

Dr. Chithra said that ‘Mapathon’, launched by the government, would make rescue operations easier during natural calamities and help rescue workers identify hospitals, roads and rivers. She urged the students to be part of the project.