Kerala

V.B. Binu elected CPI district secretary

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM August 08, 2022 20:01 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:01 IST

A district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) that came to a close at Kottayam on Monday elected V.B. Binu as the party district secretary.

Mr. Binu, who replaces C.K. Sasidharan, defeated V.K. Santosh Kumar, a candidate nominated by the CPI State leadership, in an election held at the final session of the three-day conference. Of the total 50 votes polled, Mr. Binu received 29 votes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The election followed as a meeting of the newly constituted 51-member district committee failed to reach a consensus over the new secretary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier on Sunday, the Pathanamthitta district committee of the CPI re-elected A.P. Jayan as the district secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...