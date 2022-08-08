Kerala

V.B. Binu elected CPI district secretary

A district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) that came to a close at Kottayam on Monday elected V.B. Binu as the party district secretary.

Mr. Binu, who replaces C.K. Sasidharan, defeated V.K. Santosh Kumar, a candidate nominated by the CPI State leadership, in an election held at the final session of the three-day conference. Of the total 50 votes polled, Mr. Binu received 29 votes.

The election followed as a meeting of the newly constituted 51-member district committee failed to reach a consensus over the new secretary.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pathanamthitta district committee of the CPI re-elected A.P. Jayan as the district secretary.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2022 8:04:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/vb-binu-elected-cpi-district-secretary/article65746920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR