Vazhamuttom deaths not due to racing, but speeding and pedestrian’s carelessness: MVD

January 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has ruled out the chances of drag racing causing the deaths of a pedestrian and a motorcyclist near Vazhamuttom in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

A preliminary report prepared on the basis of instructions by Transport Minister Antony Raju attributes the deaths to speeding by the motorcyclist as well as carelessness on the part of the pedestrian while crossing the road.

Panathura native Sandhya was knocked down by a motorcycle ridden by Aravindan of Poovar at Thoppady on Sunday morning. While local residents alleged that illegal motorbike racing has resulted in the casualties, the MVD has not found any evidence to corroborate the claim.

But, it noted that the motorcyclist was travelling at around 100 kmph at the time of the accident. Besides, Sandhya had crossed the road where there was no zebra crossing. The absence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity and eyewitnesses has limited the probe.

The officials have commenced efforts to locate two other motorcyclists who are suspected to have accompanied Aravindan for a photo shoot at Kovalam.

SHRC takes case

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo moto case in connection with the incident. Commission chairman Antony Dominic instructed the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) and the State Transport Commissioner to submit reports within four weeks on the steps adopted to rein in speeding bikes on busy roads. The case will be taken up for hearing on February 28.