State government announces Vayosevana awards

Actor Madhu and farmer Cheruvayal K. Raman will receive lifetime achievement awards

September 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has declared the Vayosevana awards for the year. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the awards for various categories including best local bodies on Monday.

Thespian Madhu, who turned 90 two days ago, and tribal farmer Cheruvayal K. Raman have been chosen for the lifetime achievement award comprising a purse of ₹1 lakh.

The awards would be presented on the International Day of Older Persons that will be observed on October 1, Dr. Bindu said.

The award will be presented in 10 categories. Renowned sculptor Valsan Koorma Kolleri and noted singer Machattu Vasanthi have been chosen in the field of art of literature. P.C. Eliyamma and G. Ravindran will be presented the award for excellence in the field of sports. These awards carry a purse of ₹25,000 each.

Kozhikode district, Kozhikode Corporation, and Nilambur Municipality, have been chosen the winners of the Vayosevana awards for best district panchayat, corporation, and municipality respectively for rendering service for the welfare and protection of senior citizens.

Ollukkara block panchayat in Thrissur is the best block panchayat. These local bodies will receive ₹1 lakh each. Elikkulam grama panchayat in Kottayam and Annamanada grama panchayat in Thrissur will share the award for the best panchayat and receive ₹50,000 each.

VOSARD (Voluntary Organisation for Social Action and Rural Development) has been adjudged the best non-governmental organisation (NGO), while the award for the best maintenance tribunal will go to Fort Kochi. These awards carry a purse of ₹50,000 each.

