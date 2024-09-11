GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vayosevana award for lifetime achievement to music director Vidyadharan, Koodiyattom exponent Venu G.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran music director Vidyadharan and Koodiyattom exponent Venu G. have been selected for this year’s Vayosevana award for lifetime achievement.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the Vayosevana awards, instituted by the Social Justice department for the elderly who excel in various fields and organisations that work for senior citizens, at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said the awards were being presented in 11 categories this time. The Vayosevana award for lifetime achievement comprises a purse of ₹1 lakh each and certificate.

Former Piravom MLA and octogenarian M.J. Jacob (Ernakulam) who has won awards on the international stage and K. Vasanthi (Alappuzha) have been selected for the Vayosevana award for excellence in the sports category. The awards comprise a purse of ₹25,000 each.

In the art, literature, and cultural activities category, national award winner K.K. Vasu (Thiruvananthapuram) and Tholpavakoothu artist Ramachandran K.L. (Palakkad) have been selected for the award, which comprises a cash prize of ₹25,000 each.

Malappuram has won the ₹1-lakh award for the best district panchayat. The award for the best Corporation has gone to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Koyilandy has been selected for the best municipality award. Both these awards carry a purse of ₹1 lakh.

Vaikom and Kalliasseri were adjudged the best block panchayats. They will get a cash award of ₹50,000.

The award for the best grama panchayats (cash award of ₹50,000) goes to Pilicode (Kasaragod) and Kathirur (Kannur).

In the non-governmental category, the award for the best non-governmental organisation/institutions goes to Sathyanweshana Charitable Trust in Thiruvananthapuram. The award for the best maintenance tribunal goes to the Devikulam maintenance tribunal. Both the awards comprise a cash prize of ₹50,000.

In the best government old-age home/Sayamprabha home category, the Vengara Sayamprabha home in Malappuram and Pulikkalparambu Sayamprabha home in Palakkad bagged the award, which includes a cash award of ₹25,000.

The awards will be presented on October 1 in connection with the International Day of Older Persons, Dr. Bindu said.

Social Justice director H. Dineshan and State Senior Citizens’ Council convener Amaravila Ramakrishnan were present at the press meet.

