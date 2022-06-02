Vayomithram: software launch on Friday

Part of computerisation of project functioning

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate a software designed to computerise the functioning of the Vayomithram project of the Kerala Social Security Mission on Friday.

The Social Justice department intends to provide better services by computerising the functioning of the Vayomithram project, said Dr. Bindu in a statement on Thursday. The government is making efforts to renew the project and extend it, she said.

The Vayomithram projects provide health care and support to the elderly above the age of 65. Free medicines through mobile clinics, palliative care, counselling and help desk are mainly provided under the project.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside over the function to be held at the Kerala Social Security Mission at Poojappura at 11 a.m. Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest.