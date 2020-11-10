Vayalkilikal intends to make a statement

To field candidate at Keezhattur ward

Vayalkilikal, a collective of villagers at Keezhattur in Taliparamba municipality, has decided to field a candidate for the local body elections in Ward 30 in the wake of the State and the Central governments deciding to go ahead with the proposed stretch of the National Highway bypass from Karivellur to Pappinissery over the paddy fields there.

The group had gained attention two years ago with its protest against the move to acquire the paddy fields. The protest brought together activists from across the State, who pressed the need for protecting the wetlands and hills that are being destroyed for the sake of development.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vayalkilikal leader Suresh Keezhattur said political parties encouraged corporates at all levels and people were joining hands to raise their issues at many places.

The decision of the Vayalkilikal to stand in the election was to show its resentment against the decision of the government to destroy the agricultural fields and hills in the name of development. Mr. Keezhattur said none of the farmers here had agreed or signed to give their land and there were no answers to many questions raised by them.

Suppressing voice

He said there was an attempt to suppress the voice of the people by the parties and the government, by releasing false statements, misguiding people, and even attacking protesters.

In this election, irrespective of a win or defeat, the object of nominating a candidate was to show the resentment and send the message that they were against the destruction of wetlands and hills. The candidate would be announced in a few days, Mr. Keezhattur said.

The simmering discontentment against the State government at Keezhattur, a CPI(M) bastion, may pose problems for the party in the election. With the Vayalkilikal deciding to field a candidate, political parties, especially the CPI(M), have several questions to answer.