Vayalar Award for Ashokan Charuvil’s Kattoorkadavu

Writer Ashokan Charuvil has been chosen as the winner of the 48th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award for his novel Kattoorkadavu. The award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Trust, carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a sculpture designed by Kanayi Kunhiraman. A judging committee consisting of writers Benyamin, Gracy and literary critic K.S. Ravikumar chose Mr. Charuvil for the award which was announced at a press conference here on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

The committee in its initial screening process considered around 300 books for the award. Six books made it to the final round, from which the committee chose Kattoorkadavu as the winner. Writer Perumbadavom Sreedharan, the trust president, presided over the committee meeting. The award will be presented at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium on October 27 at 5.30 p.m.

Charuvil’s Kattoorkadavu captures the social and political upheavals in a village ravaged by floods. Mr. Charuvil has written award-winning books including Oru Rathrikku Oru pakal, Amazon and Parichitha Gandhangal.