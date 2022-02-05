Vava Suresh set to leave hospital

Renowned snake handler B. Suresh, aka Vava Suresh, who suffered a critical snake bite while catching a cobra from Kurichy near Changanassery, will be discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital here soon.

Hospital authorities said Mr. Suresh had recovered remarkably and was now being administered the medicine to heal the wound caused by the snake bite. “He has started interacting with the hospital staff, regained his memory and speech and is even walking a few steps. He, however, is still under antibiotic treatment,’‘ said hospital sources.

According to the sources, Mr. Suresh is most likely to be discharged from the hospital by Monday.

The 48-year-old was bitten by a cobra on January 31 when he tried to rescue the snake from a human habitat. While forcing the 10-feet-long reptile into a gunny bag, the snake bit him on the right thigh.

Mr. Suresh had become unconscious while being rushed to a hospital and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. The State government had constituted a medical board comprising neuro and cardiac experts to treat him.

Minister for Registration and Cooperation V.N. Vasavan was in constant touch with the hospital authorities and assessed the condition of Mr. Suresh from time to time.