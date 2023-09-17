Vattiyurkavu junction development: ₹345.49 crore has been handed over for land acquisition

September 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An amount of ₹345.49 crore has been handed over for the purpose of land acquisition for Vattiyurkavu junction development.

Officials of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the special purpose vehicle for the project, handed over the fund allocated from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to District Collector Geromic George at the Collectorate on Saturday.

Vattiyurkavu MLA V.K. Prasanth said that the process of fund disbursal for land acquisition would be completed in a time-bound manner. The earlier estimate of ₹341.79 crore for the development project had now been revised, and an administrative sanction of ₹660 crore had now been obtained from KIIFB, he said.

The Vattiyurkavu junction development project will be carried out in two phases. The Public Works department will have the responsibility of junction development as well as the expansion of roads leading to it, while the Local Self Government department will have the responsibility of managing the land acquisition-related aspects of the project and ensuring rehabilitation of those who stand to lose their land for the project.

The KRFB and the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) will be the special-purpose vehicles of the project. The project involves the development of the 10.75-km stretch of the Sasthamangalam-Vattiyurkavu-Peroorkada Road at a width of 18.5 metres as well as rehabilitation of the shop owners and others from whom land will be acquired.

The survey process has been completed in all three reaches of the project. The land acquisition-related processes are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Section 19 (1) notification of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Resettlement Act, 2013, has been issued for the project. A total of 0.9369 hectares of land in the Peroorkada village has to be acquired for the project. As many as 570 shops and other commercial establishments will have to be shifted.