ADVERTISEMENT

Vatican Ambassador inaugurates Major Archepiscopal Assembly at Pala

Published - August 23, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Kottayam

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli expresses optimism that discussions during the assembly will lead to greater unity within the Church

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Vatican Ambassador to India, inaugurates the Archepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church at Pala on Friday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Vatican Ambassador to India, inaugurated on Friday the fifth Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church at Pala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the event, Archbishop Girelli noted that the assembly’s guidelines would offer innovative strategies to strengthen and revitalise the Church. “Evangelisation is at the heart of the Church’s mission, deeply rooted in its apostolic tradition. Both the laity and the clergy, along with consecrated individuals, play pivotal roles in serving as exemplary ambassadors of the faith in society,” he said.

The archbishop further emphasised that all members of the Church should clearly understand their responsibilities, with the assembly serving as a platform to deepen this understanding. “The Holy Eucharist, as a commemoration of the Lord’s Paschal Mystery, is the source and summit of all Church activities. It is a sacrament of unity, preserved within the Church as a tradition handed down from the Universal Church,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archbishop Girelli expressed optimism that the discussions to be held during the assembly would lead to greater unity within the Church.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, who presided over the opening session, encouraged the assembly to focus on the social lives of the faithful and the evolving methods of evangelisation.

‘Collective effort’

In his address, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry described the assembly as a call to move forward in solidarity, recognising the challenges of the times. He also stressed the importance of progress through collective effort.

Notable participants in the inaugural session included Union Minister of State George Kurien, Jacobite Syrian Church Metropolitan Archbishop Joseph Mar Gregorios, and Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US