Vatican Ambassador inaugurates Major Archepiscopal Assembly at Pala

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli expresses optimism that discussions during the assembly will lead to greater unity within the Church

Published - August 23, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Kottayam

The Hindu Bureau
Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Vatican Ambassador to India, inaugurates the Archepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church at Pala on Friday.

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Vatican Ambassador to India, inaugurates the Archepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church at Pala on Friday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Vatican Ambassador to India, inaugurated on Friday the fifth Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church at Pala.

Addressing the event, Archbishop Girelli noted that the assembly’s guidelines would offer innovative strategies to strengthen and revitalise the Church. “Evangelisation is at the heart of the Church’s mission, deeply rooted in its apostolic tradition. Both the laity and the clergy, along with consecrated individuals, play pivotal roles in serving as exemplary ambassadors of the faith in society,” he said.

The archbishop further emphasised that all members of the Church should clearly understand their responsibilities, with the assembly serving as a platform to deepen this understanding. “The Holy Eucharist, as a commemoration of the Lord’s Paschal Mystery, is the source and summit of all Church activities. It is a sacrament of unity, preserved within the Church as a tradition handed down from the Universal Church,” he said.

Archbishop Girelli expressed optimism that the discussions to be held during the assembly would lead to greater unity within the Church.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, who presided over the opening session, encouraged the assembly to focus on the social lives of the faithful and the evolving methods of evangelisation.

‘Collective effort’

In his address, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry described the assembly as a call to move forward in solidarity, recognising the challenges of the times. He also stressed the importance of progress through collective effort.

Notable participants in the inaugural session included Union Minister of State George Kurien, Jacobite Syrian Church Metropolitan Archbishop Joseph Mar Gregorios, and Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala.

