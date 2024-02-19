GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasuki appointed Transport Secretary

February 19, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Soon after the controversy over differences of opinion between Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, the State government on Monday reshuffled four IAS officers, including assigning a new post for Mr. Prabhakar.

According to a government order issued by the State administration, Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Transport, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Industries (Mining and Geology, Plantation, Coir, Handloom and Cashew). However, the officer will hold the full additional charges of Transport (Railways, Metro and Aviation); Commissioner, Guruvayur Devaswom; and Commissioner, Koodal Manickam Devaswom. K. Vasuki, Labour Commissioner, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Labour and Skills. The officer will hold the full additional charges of Secretary, Transport, and Director, Loka Kerala Sabha, the order said.

Saurabh Jain, Secretary, Labour and Skills, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Power. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the Sainik Welfare. Arjun Pandian, Staff Office to Chief Secretary, has also been transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary.  

Earlier, Mr. Prabhakar had asked the State government to remove him from the post of Transport Secretary in the wake of simmering disquiet between the Transport Minister and him soon after the electric bus row.

