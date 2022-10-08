Vast potential for bamboo cultivation, says Wayanad District Collector

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 08, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha visiting the Uravu Indigenous Science and Technology Study Centre at Thrikkaipetta in the district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Geetha has said that bamboo cultivation has vast potential in a hill district like Wayanad.

Speaking after the district-level inauguration of bamboo planting and training in bamboo cultivation at Thrikkaipetta in Wayanad on Saturday, Ms. Geetha said that as a monocrop, bamboo cultivation might raise challenges too. However, bamboo plants have a predominant role in determining the environment and microclimate of the district, she said.

The programme was organised by Uravu Indigenous Science and Technology Study Centre at Thrikkaipetta under the livelihood and enterprise programme of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred selected farmers would be trained under the project and provided technical know-how on bamboo cultivation, said the organisers. The project envisaged setting up bamboo plantations of commercial importance and ensuring sustainable income for farmers, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app