Vast potential for bamboo cultivation, says Wayanad District Collector

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha visiting the Uravu Indigenous Science and Technology Study Centre at Thrikkaipetta in the district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector A. Geetha has said that bamboo cultivation has vast potential in a hill district like Wayanad.

Speaking after the district-level inauguration of bamboo planting and training in bamboo cultivation at Thrikkaipetta in Wayanad on Saturday, Ms. Geetha said that as a monocrop, bamboo cultivation might raise challenges too. However, bamboo plants have a predominant role in determining the environment and microclimate of the district, she said.

The programme was organised by Uravu Indigenous Science and Technology Study Centre at Thrikkaipetta under the livelihood and enterprise programme of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

A hundred selected farmers would be trained under the project and provided technical know-how on bamboo cultivation, said the organisers. The project envisaged setting up bamboo plantations of commercial importance and ensuring sustainable income for farmers, they added.


