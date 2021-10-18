Vasavan visits disaster-struck regions

KOTTAYAM

18 October 2021 20:24 IST

Steps to be taken to repair damaged Elappungal-Vadikotta bridge

Minister for Registration and Cooperation V. N. Vasavan on Monday visited the disaster struck regions in the Vagamon valley to review the damage sustained by the landslip and flash floods.

A series of landslides reported in Kaippalli, Adukkam and Cholathadam in the valley three days ago had caused flash floods in Meenachil river, inundating several houses and buildings in the downstream, including those in Erattupetta town, Poonjar and Pathampuzha. He also interacted with people affected by the rain and ensuing floods

Mr. Vasavan said a report on the damage would be submitted in the upcoming meeting of the State Cabinet. Immediate action will be taken to provide assistance to those who have lost their homes while steps would be initiated to repair the Elappungal-Vadikotta bridge, which connected Karaikad in Thikkoy panchayat and Elappungal area in Thalappulam panchayat.

Direction will be issued to the Irrigation Department for removing the wastes accumulated at the confluence point of different water bodies near the Angalamman Kovil. The Minister also met residents of a relief camp at the CMS UP School in Idamala

Poonjar MLA, Sebastian Kulathungal, District Panchayat president Nirmala Jimmy, Erattupetta Municipal chairperson Suhara Abdul Khader, Block Panchayat member Rema Mohan and others accompanied the Minister.