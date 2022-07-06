Vasavan launches teachers’ coop society
Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan formally launched the Kerala Aided College Teachers’ Cooperative Society (KACTOS) here on Tuesday. Society president C. Padmanabhan presided over the function that was organised at the All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) office.
