ADVERTISEMENT

Vasavan launches research centre by youth cooperative

Published - June 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

He says Cooperation dept. will enable export of products by Ee Nadu Cooperative Society

The Hindu Bureau

Value-added products by cooperative enterprises in Kerala have begun to be exported to Europe and America, Cooperation and Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a study and research centre of the Ee Nadu Youth Cooperative Society in Veliyannur here on Thursday, the Minister said that the Cooperation department would enable the export of products by the Ee Nadu Cooperative Society. The success that Ee Nadu had achieved in such a short span of time had proven that the decision to start cooperatives for youths was beneficial.

Reforms

The Minister also spoke of plans to bring out a notification in July, enacting the Cooperative Bill aimed at comprehensive reforms in the cooperative sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the sale of Xylum Biomeals organic fertilizers and food products launched by the cooperative enterprise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Launched in September 2021, Ee Nadu has implemented several programmes in the area of waste treatment in association with FOB Solutions, a start-up launched by Amaljyothi College, Kanjirappally. The study and research centre launched by the organisation aims at initiating leadership and training for these activities.

Mons Joseph, MLA, presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US