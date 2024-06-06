GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasavan launches research centre by youth cooperative

He says Cooperation dept. will enable export of products by Ee Nadu Cooperative Society

Published - June 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Value-added products by cooperative enterprises in Kerala have begun to be exported to Europe and America, Cooperation and Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating a study and research centre of the Ee Nadu Youth Cooperative Society in Veliyannur here on Thursday, the Minister said that the Cooperation department would enable the export of products by the Ee Nadu Cooperative Society. The success that Ee Nadu had achieved in such a short span of time had proven that the decision to start cooperatives for youths was beneficial.

Reforms

The Minister also spoke of plans to bring out a notification in July, enacting the Cooperative Bill aimed at comprehensive reforms in the cooperative sector.

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the sale of Xylum Biomeals organic fertilizers and food products launched by the cooperative enterprise.

Launched in September 2021, Ee Nadu has implemented several programmes in the area of waste treatment in association with FOB Solutions, a start-up launched by Amaljyothi College, Kanjirappally. The study and research centre launched by the organisation aims at initiating leadership and training for these activities.

Mons Joseph, MLA, presided over the event.

