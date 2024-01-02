Vasantholsavam illumination extended till January 5

January 02, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Following an overwhelming response from the public, the flower show and grand illumination on the theme ‘Illuminating Joy Spreading Harmony,’ organised by the Tourism department to rev up the festive mood during New Year, will continue in the capital city till January 5, said a release from the department on January 2,2024. As per the instruction by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, ‘Vasantholsavam’ and illuminations in the capital city, Ernakulam and Kozhikode will also go on till January 5, the release said.

