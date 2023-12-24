Vasantholsavam aims to spread harmony, says Kerala Tourism Minister

December 24, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

The flower show and illumination, being organised by the Department of Tourism, are aimed at spreading harmony, besides revving up the festive mood ahead of New Year,Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Mr. Riyas was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Vasantholsavam New Year Illumination 2023’ at Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds, here, on Sunday. The glittering visual treat on the theme ‘Illuminating Joy Spreading Harmony’ would provide a new experience for visitors and give a momentum to the tourism activities in the city, the Minister said.

The flower show is being conducted for the first time by the Tourism department at Kanakakkunnu Palace after the pandemic, he added.

“The flower show would feature around 75,000 flower plants and 20 gardeners have been assigned to tender the plants. The butterfly swing, around 30 riveting illuminations, European model house and garden would be the major attractions of the event,” he said.

The Minister also said that the Illuminations would be held in Kozhikode on December 27 and in Kochi on December 30.

The event also will have programmes such as flower show, light show, cultural programmes, food festival, pets park and trade fair to draw the crowds.

The Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds, set to be a nightlife spot, will have custom-designed and theme-based installations at the main gateway and in and around the sprawling mound, besides tree wrapping lights and special effect lightings on the ground, enhancing the festive ambience of the entire premise.

The flowers for the flower show have been brought from outside the State.

Cultural programmes will be held on all days. Fly Day Band will perform on Monday while the musical performance of High Hope Band is on Tuesday.

Entry fee for Vasantholsavam is ₹100 for adults and ₹50 for children. A pre-sale ticket counter has already been opened at the entrance of Kanakakkunnu Palace to avoid rush.

Prime urban spaces across the State where people converge for outdoor celebrations and festival shopping, including Kozhikode and Kochi, will be tastefully illuminated besides putting up glittering installations to enthral the local holidaymakers as well as tourists visiting the State.

The District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) have been roped in to plan, design, and execute the lighting and celebrations in each city.

