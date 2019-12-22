Vartha delivered daily to the visually challenged

At 8 o’clock every morning, a 40-minute audio clip will reach the mobile phones of hundreds of visually challenged Keralites. The clip, containing a news bulletin and a section on books, has around 4,500 listeners on WhatsApp.

Since June 3 this year, a WhatsApp group, Vartha, has been posting the audio clip daily. Since there is a limit to the number of members in a WhatsApp group, eight separate groups have been created and three of them are based in the Middle East.

200th bulletin

On December 19, Vartha posted its 200th bulletin. “We started with 150 members. We could post the audio bulletin even on holidays by depending on the online editions of three newspapers,” says G. Ravi, the brain behind the initiative. He is a teacher of the Government High School Vengapatta and is on deputation as a trainer to Samagra Shiksha Keralam. He is supported by C.K. Vinodan, a retired AEO; Divya Damodaran, lecturer, DIET, Kozhikode; and Surendran Puthancherry, a teacher who looks after the book segment.

From The Hindu

The news bulletin focusses on development and avoids political gossip. The news stories are picked from The Hindu and two prominent Malayalam dailies. In the section on literature, a book or a story is introduced. “This group is unique and greatly helpful to the visually challenged. The book section encourages us to read,” says N. Aswathy, a guest lecturer at Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod, and who has overcome visual impairment to earn an M.A. in English Comparative Literature.

Vrinda Ravi, a final year B.Sc. Botany student of Government College, Madappally, and daughter of Mr. Ravi and Tomy K.C, a teacher and announcer in Akashvani, also chips in when one of the four key persons is otherwise engaged.

Book bank

“While working for the Integrated Education for Disabled Children we realised that visually challenged people had fewer access to news materials that other differently abled segments. This prompted up to launch the audio bulletin. It has been well received,” says Mr. Ravi. An audio book bank has also been created to encourage inputs from listeners. Anyone can record a brief introduction of a good book and send it to the team. The ‘Vartha’ production team under Mr. Ravi reviews the bulletin and feedback to fine tune the bulletin.