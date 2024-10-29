Vartalap media workshop held in Kollam

Media have a key role in creating responsible citizens, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaitra Teresa John said here on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

She was inaugurating Vartalap, a one-day media workshop jointly organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam press club. She added that democracy cannot survive without media and media are needed to ensure transparency and right flow of information.

PIB additional director general V. Palanichami presided over the function while Kollam press club president D. Jayakrishnan delivered the keynote address. Senior journalist and former special correspondent of The Hindu Ignatius Pereira was honoured at the event. Central Bureau of Communication director V. Parvathy and press club secretary Sanal D. Prem also spoke on the occasion.