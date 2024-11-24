ADVERTISEMENT

‘Varsity trying to create divide between college teachers’

Published - November 24, 2024 11:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has alleged that the University of Calicut is trying to create a divide between teachers in government and aided colleges and those in self-financing colleges and self-financing programmes in government and aided colleges.

In a release, KPCTA functionaries recently said that the circular related to evaluation of odd semester answer scripts of four-year undergraduate programmes to be held in respective colleges was an example of this. The circular says that the teachers in self-financing colleges and those part of the self-financing courses in government and aided colleges would be paid allowances and honorariums on a special rate. This would be subject to the final decision of the Syndicate. The KPCTA leaders alleged that this was an indication that a majority of the teachers in government and aided colleges would not be paid any allowances or honorariums for answer script evaluation. They also criticised the move to increase the number of answer scripts to be evaluated each day from 25 to 60.

