Varsity engineering institute ties up with Navy’s training arm

Agreement aims at faculty training, development of technical knowledge

Kozhikode

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) at the University of Calicut has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kochi-based Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT), the training division of the Indian Navy.

A release said on Tuesday that the agreement was signed between Commodore Ben H. Berson, Head of Faculty, Basis Science & Humanities, Indian Naval Academy, and E.K. Satheesh, Registrar of the university. M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, was present.

The aim is to recognise mutual interests and benefits in the field of printing and binding and finishing technology, faculty training and development and dissemination of technical knowledge, on a long-term non-commercial basis.

Along with offering faculty development programmes, the MoU will also let the cadets and students of both the institutions participate in project competitions, faculty exchange programmes, sponsorship of cooperative seminars, and workshops. It would also provide guidance for NIETT faculty to undertake consultancy/projects in new areas involved in active research in collaboration with the IET.

Those at the IET will also learn about the latest technology, machinery and equipment of NIETT, the release said.