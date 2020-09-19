Varsities told to start innovative programmes by Nov.

KOCHI

19 September 2020

State panel recommends inclusion of four- and five-year programmes

The Higher Education Department has asked universities in the State to initiate steps to launch new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in innovative areas by November 1 this year.

These include four- and five-year programmes recommended by an expert committee set up by the government. The universities have been told to receive applications from accredited government and aided colleges and unaccredited aided colleges managed by Scheduled Tribe trusts.

Each college could apply for short-listed courses in the order of priority. As these courses are suggestive, any other course recommended by the universities concerned may also be included, according to a directive issued to the Registrars of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut, Kannur and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological Universities. All varsities need to seek the permission of the Chancellor expeditiously to start the programmes by November 1.

The four- and five-year courses may be launched this year only in colleges with adequate facilities and having a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score of 3.26 or ranking under 100 in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2020. The universities should recommend the courses considering the syllabus and evaluation. The assistance of faculty from outside higher educational institutions offering similar courses can be sought while preparing the syllabus and credit requirements.

The universities should consider and implement changes in the examinations proposed by the committee headed by Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University, this year itself. It should shift from memory-based testing to creative learning expressed through assignments, presentations and academic writings and earning of substantial credits through online courses from the prescribed list of global online courses.

The government order said the target of increasing the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 48% from the present 37% by 2030 can be achieved only by a collective effort by all stakeholders. This called for timely changes in the exam system as well to ensure qualitative improvement of the learning outcomes.

Some of the innovative programmes suggested by the expert committee included four-year courses in Epidemiology, Nanoscience and triple-main programmes in Modern Biology, Astrophysics and Disaster Management.