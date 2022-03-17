Varsities in Kerala to get expert help in drafting project reports

‘Funding agencies check if proposals conform to global standards’

Lack of professionalism shown by universities in preparing detailed project reports for setting up new academic and research projects requiring external funding has prompted the Kerala State Higher Education Council to come up with a solution. A team of experts from select areas will be formed to offer free consultation for drafting project proposals.

"The team will be led by Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology. Initially, the committee of experts will hold brainstorming sessions with Vice Chancellors, heads of departments and coordinators of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell," says Rajan Gurukkal P.M., Vice Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council.

The universities will have to draft their institution development plans in tune with the advice and tips provided by the experts. Such professional project reports will be mandatory even for proposals submitted before the State government and its funding agencies.

In-house teams

Dr. Gurukkal says universities will have to develop in-house teams for preparing the detailed project reports based on the training given by the team of experts constituted by the council. “The funding agencies always see how the project proposals are drafted and whether they conform to the professional framework accepted worldwide,” he adds.

Workshops

The council, which had received proposals from the universities on setting up centres of excellence, found that most of them were written in a 'shallow and shoddy' manner. They lacked clarity and a vision for the future in tune with the latest advancements, research and academic advancements in new areas. The committee of experts will soon organise workshops and programmes to help researchers and faculty members in various universities to scale up their skills in preparing professional project reports.