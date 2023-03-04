Varsities should evolve as social construction centres: Pinarayi

March 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Universities should evolve themselves as “social construction centres” that can use knowledge for social progress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was delivering a speech after opening a slew of infrastructure development projects on the Calicut University campus on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayan said the universities in Kerala had performed well in the evaluation done by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council and the National Institute Ranking Framework. Some colleges in Kerala were graded as among the best institutions in the country.

“We, however, should not be satisfied with all this. There is a need to make further progress. Steps are being taken for the purpose,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said universities should provide knowledge to society and update them in line with the changing times. They should also be used for social progress, he added.

Presiding over the event, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said facilities such as the Centre for Examination Automation and Management, which was among those launched on Saturday, could be a model for other universities.

This centre offers all the services from registration for examinations to delivery of certificates. The other projects launched by the Chief Minister are academic chairs named after B.R. Ambedkar and Ayyankali, Centre for Malabar Studies, new academic building block, and golden jubilee Pareeksha Bhavan building and a central sophisticated instrumentation facility.

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, opened a golden jubilee academic evaluation building and men’s hostel annexe building. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman opened buildings for a sports hostel and the department of Physical Education.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bindu also declared at the event that ‘Radio CU’, the internet radio service launched by the university on the campus last year, will now become the official radio platform of the Higher Education department. This followed a request from Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj.

All the announcements of the department will now be made available through this platform. Ms. Bindu also offered support to a proposal to develop an academic study tour destination on the campus by linking the biodiversity garden, observatory, and museum.

Mr. Jayaraj has sought a financial help of ₹10 crore for the renovation of the museum.