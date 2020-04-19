Varsities make up for lost classes via e-platform

Laying a platform for web-based higher education, State universities are adopting virtual classrooms to overcome the disruption of academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government-sponsored Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) has provided impetus to the endeavour by creating a platform for webinars that has evoked enthusiasm among students.

Following a recent discussion that Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel had with the Vice Chancellors of the universities, ASAP commenced webcasting classes from 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on April 15.

Thrust is provided to those subjects that could not be completed due to the lockdown.

Own platforms

While A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University and the University of Kerala have advised affiliated colleges to utilise the facility, other universities are expected to follow suit.

Various universities have also commenced steps to develop virtual classroom platforms on their own.

Web portal

Nineteen sessions on engineering, polytechnic, science, arts and commerce courses have been conducted on the ASAP web-portal (www.skillparkkerala.in/online-classes). Each session comprises two 10-minute Q&A slots interspersed with two 20-minute lecture slots, with sufficient time for clearing doubts.

1,300 viewers

The initial response of students has been encouraging with a few sessions attracting over 1,300 viewers.

However, fewer than 300 students had registered for certain live classes, sources said. Since students might not able to attend the classes owing to various reasons, including lack of internet connectivity, ASAP will archive lecture sessions to enable future viewing in its YouTube channel.

Academicians’ response

Academicians have voiced their support for the endeavour. However, some have cautioned against a rigid framework for conducting classes in various disciplines. “For instance, it would not be feasible to cover all modules of engineering subjects through webinars, considering the technical aspects of various streams. Virtual classrooms must not be designed to replace the actual ones, but supplement them,” an academician said.