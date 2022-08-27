Varsities to offer distance learning courses

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has permitted State universities to conduct open and distance learning (ODL) courses other than those for which Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) has applied for recognition by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The decision comes amid widespread concern by higher education aspirants. The SNGOU has been awaiting approval for 12 undergraduate (UG) and five postgraduate (PG) programmes for over two months.

At a recent meeting with Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, representatives of student organisations highlighted the possibility of several students flocking to universities outside the State owing to their inability to enrol for degree courses in the distance education and private registration modes.

Constrained by a Kerala High Court direction to resolve the grievances that were stated in two writ petitions, the government conducted a hearing a few days ago to resolve the issue.

The Registrar in-charge of the SNGOU informed the meeting that the university had applied for recognition for BA programmes in Arabic Language and Literature, Economics, English Language and Literature, Hindi Language and Literature, History, Malayalam Language and Literature, Philosophy, Sanskrit Language and Literature, Sociology, BBA, BCom, BCA, MA programmes in Malayalam Language and Literature, English Language and Literature, Sociology, History and MCom.

He said the UGC-appointed panel is expected to evaluate its application through a ‘virtual visit’ that is expected this month or September. Counsel of the UGC had informed the High Court that the apex body had not granted any approval yet to commence its ODL programmes.

The government will decide on whether to permit the other universities to offer those courses that have been proposed by the SNGOU at a later stage on the basis of the outcome of its application.