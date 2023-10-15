HamberMenu
Varnotsavam begins in Kollam

Diverse and creative programmes would be organised in the district as part of the Children’s Day celebrations this year

October 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Sunday inaugurated ‘Varnotsavam’, various events being organised by Kollam district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to celebrate Children’s Day, 2023.

CWC district vice-president Sheeba Antony presided over the function while secretary D. Shinedev and other members spoke on the occasion. Akshaya, a student from Nedungolam who saved a 21-year-old woman from the backwaters, and Gandhibhavan manager Amal were felicitated by the Minister at the event.

Diverse and creative programmes would be organised in the district as part of the Children’s Day celebrations this year, said the organisers. As part of this, around 25,000 students would participate in the Children’s Day procession. The main aim of this celebration in 2023 is to spread the message against substance abuse among more children.

Through ‘Varnotsavam’, the children’s president, prime minister, and speaker will be selected from the winners of elocution competition. Unlike previous years, children selected from 14 districts will participate in a five-day camp in Thiruvananthapuram. CWC will also ensure the participation of the children of migrant labourers and those belonging to underprivileged and backward groups in the celebrations. As part of efforts to make Kollam the first child-friendly district in the State, awareness classes will be held and ethnic art forms will be staged as part of Children’s Day.

