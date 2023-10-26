Varnotsavam begins at child welfare council

October 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Varnotsavam, a festival being organised for students from nursery to higher secondary school in the district in connection with Children’s Day, got under way here on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Nishanthini inaugurated the festival organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud.

In her address, Ms. Nishanthini said it was encouragement from society that created talented children. The child will begin recognising his or her skill and try honing them only when society starts acknowledging the child’s talent.

Youth were the biggest assets of a country. Statistics showed that by 2032, India would become a country of the youth. One in five children in the world at present was in India. This was why the talents of the Indian youth would make the nation proud in the years ahead, she said.

More than 500 children participated in the painting competition organised as part of the festival.

Date change

Other competitions scheduled to be held till October 30 will now be held from November 7 to 11 following requests from students and school authorities in the district, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said.