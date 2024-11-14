Varnolsavam celebrated in Thrissur

Varnolsavam 2024, a Children’s Day celebration, was organised here on Thursday under the aegis of the district administration, District Child Welfare Committee, Department of Public Education, Thrissur Corporation, and district panchayat.

The event kicked off with a Children’s Day rally from the premises of CMS School, Thrissur, at 8 a.m., which was flagged off by Mayor M.K. Varghese.

MLA P. Balachandran and district panchayat president V.S. Prince welcomed the rally at Town Hall.

At the Town Hall, the Children’s Day celebrations were inaugurated by the children’s “Chachaji” S. Dakshina (from St. George Mixed U.P. School, Panangad). Megha Susan Paul (from St. Joseph U.P.S, Panangad) presided over the function.

A.S. Fathima Ansana (from A.V.M. U.P. School, Azhikode) delivered the welcome address. Athidhi Arun (from Shankara U.P.S, Alengad) gave the keynote address.

Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, spoke. District panchayat president V.S. Prince released a special Children’s Day stamp.

MLA P. Balachandran gave the Children’s Day message. K. Radhakrishnan, MP, District Collector Arjun Pandian, District Education Deputy Director Ajithakumari and others participated. C.R. Theertha, student of C.N.N.G.L.P.S, Cherpu, expressed thanks on behalf of the students.

