 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varnolsavam celebrated in Thrissur

Published - November 14, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A rally taken out by students in Thrissur city in connection with Children’‘s day on Thursday.

A rally taken out by students in Thrissur city in connection with Children’‘s day on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Varnolsavam 2024, a Children’s Day celebration, was organised here on Thursday under the aegis of the district administration, District Child Welfare Committee, Department of Public Education, Thrissur Corporation, and district panchayat.

The event kicked off with a Children’s Day rally from the premises of CMS School, Thrissur, at 8 a.m., which was flagged off by Mayor M.K. Varghese.

MLA P. Balachandran and district panchayat president V.S. Prince welcomed the rally at Town Hall.

At the Town Hall, the Children’s Day celebrations were inaugurated by the children’s “Chachaji” S. Dakshina (from St. George Mixed U.P. School, Panangad). Megha Susan Paul (from St. Joseph U.P.S, Panangad) presided over the function.

A.S. Fathima Ansana (from A.V.M. U.P. School, Azhikode) delivered the welcome address. Athidhi Arun (from Shankara U.P.S, Alengad) gave the keynote address.

Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, spoke. District panchayat president V.S. Prince released a special Children’s Day stamp.

MLA P. Balachandran gave the Children’s Day message. K. Radhakrishnan, MP, District Collector Arjun Pandian, District Education Deputy Director Ajithakumari and others participated. C.R. Theertha, student of C.N.N.G.L.P.S, Cherpu, expressed thanks on behalf of the students.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.